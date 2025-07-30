'AITA for letting a woman inspire me to jog an extra lap? Now my GF wants to leave me."

"AITA I jogged an extra round in the park due to a female jogger motivating me, now my gf wants to leave me?"

HierkommtdieSonne902 writes:

I (M26) was jogging at the park yesterday while it was raining a bit. I did seven rounds and was about to finish. A female jogger came, and this motivated me to do an eighth round. I did not interact with the person.

After coming home, I told my girlfriend (34) of one year that a female jogger in the park inspired me to do an extra round since it was nice to see someone else grinding it out in the rain.