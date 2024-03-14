'I was just told I have a 15-year-old. I have to figure out dad stuff on the fly.' UPDATED 6X

It's one thing to learn you had a child you didn't know about, but it's a whole other thing to find out you're getting full custody after never meeting them before.

In a popular post on the Daddit subreddit, a man shared the saga of meeting his teen daughter and learning how to be her father. He wrote:

"Getting my teen daughter need tips."

Hi dads, when I (m32) was a teenager I dated a girl “K” One day K broke up with me out of the blue with no explanation. Fast forward 15ish years later. The p*lice showed up at my apartment. Long story short, K was pregnant with my kid 15 years ago. She got charged with a bunch of dr*g charges and when they asked if her daughter could go to any family she said I was the dad.