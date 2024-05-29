'I was left millions of dollars by someone I use to casually date.' UPDATED

Life is full of surprises, sometimes, they're positive.

"I (25f) was left millions of dollars by someone I use to casually date."

So, I am still in shock writing this post and I haven’t told anyone yet, not even my husband. I think the first thing I need to do is speak with my husband and then decide what we want to do. I am not sure how he will feel about this.

I’m going to go on a whole ride here because this is still so unbelievable. I (25f) was left millions of dollars by an older guy I use to date. Back in 2017 when I was in college, I went to Florida to spend the summer with my uncle. I use to frequent the Las Olas area and one evening while I was out with some friends who lived in Florida, I met an older gentleman.