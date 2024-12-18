'AITA for thinking my wife excluding me from the family collage is foreshadowing?'

MaximumReflection886 says:
My in-laws are celebrating their 30th anniversary. My wife and all her siblings decided to get a large framed photo collage for them as a present.The collage, of course, has their wedding pictures and pictures of my wife and her siblings as children.
The collage also includes the most recent group photo of their whole family together at our wedding back in April. Additionally, the collage has separate pictures of her three married brothers with their wives and children, and a picture of her recently engaged brother and his fiancée.
However, there is no picture of me and my wife, nor do I appear in any of the group pictures, not even in the family picture from our wedding. I brought this to my wife's attention, and her immediate, annoyed-sounding response was, "It's not about you. It's about my parents, my family, and the grandkids."
I said, "I understand, and I'm not saying it's about me, but I'm wondering, if there are pictures of your married brothers with their wives, shouldn't there also be one of us?" Her response was, "It's not about my married brothers and their wives; it's to show off the grandkids!"
"Okay. What about the picture of [newly engaged brother] and [fiancée]? There are no grandkids to show off there..." At this point, my wife got upset. "You know, you're really annoying me right now. My siblings and I worked really hard to put this together, and now you have to make it ALL about you and the fact that you're not on it. Grow up. You'll be in other pictures in the future."
Now, truthfully, I don't really care that much about not being in the collage, but I am feeling very hurt and frustrated by my wife's response.AITA?
RaeKn47 says:
NTA. Seems like an intentional decision. Multiple people put thought into the photo selections. Surely, your name came up during the selection process. Surely, photos you were in were available for selection, yet vetoed from the collage. Why? Your wife isn’t telling you why. She knows the reason. I’m guessing either you kinda know the reason too, but she doesn’t want to get into it or confirm your suspicions.
SoImaRitUserNow says:
Feels like your wife went from 0 to 60 really really fast. And she obviously didn't like you pointing out all the flaws in her defense. This doesn't look good. There is obviously a reason you were left out. And make no mistake, you were left out on purpose. And your wife knows why. She needs to tell you.
The cynic in me believes that you might not be a member of this family in time, and your wife is ensuring that there is no permanent reminder of you in something that will obviously be on display in prime location. NTA.
RandomReddit9791 says:
NTA. Maybe she's planning a divorce and doesn't want a reminder if you in the collage.
Snapdragon5180
NTA, and I think the way you approached the topic was totally fine. I think your wife is being defensive because she knows she messed up and doesn't want to own it.