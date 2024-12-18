'AITA for thinking my wife excluding me from the family collage is foreshadowing?'

I said, "I understand, and I'm not saying it's about me, but I'm wondering, if there are pictures of your married brothers with their wives, shouldn't there also be one of us?" Her response was, "It's not about my married brothers and their wives; it's to show off the grandkids!"

"Okay. What about the picture of [newly engaged brother] and [fiancée]? There are no grandkids to show off there..." At this point, my wife got upset. "You know, you're really annoying me right now. My siblings and I worked really hard to put this together, and now you have to make it ALL about you and the fact that you're not on it. Grow up. You'll be in other pictures in the future."