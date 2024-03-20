'I was sold some land. Apparently, multiple other people were sold it as well.' MAJOR UPDATE

There are scammers everywhere, even the most vigilante among us can fall prey to them.

In a popular post on the Legal Advice UK subreddit, a man shared his shady experience of being sold land that was sold to others as well. He wrote:

"I was sold some land. Apparently, multiple other people were sold it as well."

This won't be a very long post but it seems to be a complex issue and I'm way in over my head here. To explain, I live at the end of a street with my garden backing onto an alleyway (that connects my neighbour's gardens and mine, my garden is slightly bigger than theirs) and a large plot of land behind me.