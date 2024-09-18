'AITA? I was stopped by the cops and my husband left me there alone.'

"I was stopped by the cops and my husband left me there alone. AITA for being upset he left?"

We were heading home and each of us were pulling a trailer. Me with an ATV on mine, and his with a side by side. I got stopped on a country road. Never saw the cop, but he said I was speeding, I didn’t think I was because I barely have enough power to pull this, least of all speed.

But I didn’t argue. I also had two of our med size dogs in the car with me. My husband saw I got stopped and pulled off of the road in front of me. The cop asked if he was with me. I told him yes he was. Neither of us have any tickets or priors, or anything like that. Live a pretty quiet mellow life.