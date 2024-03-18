'I was tricked into granting my wife permission to have an affair.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

-we felt our love for each other was stronger than ever and iron-clad -we felt our relationship had reached the point where it transcended traditional monogamy norms / that either person could potentially have sex with someone else and that it wouldn’t impact the core foundation of our relationship or our love

-we agreed that if circumstances ever arose where someone wanted to have the experience of having sex with someone else it would be allowed as long as it did not interfere with time spent with each-other, with our child, and did not take away emotional capacity for each other

-if it was to ever happen you had to be completely honest and safe about it / no sneaking around we both have veto power at any time over a specific person, circumstance, or the whole idea altogether (or so I thought?... read on)