"AITA for not getting my HS crush pregnant despite her asking me for a baby?"

She's just as beautiful as the girl I fawned over in high school. I've moved away while she's stayed in our hometown, but we've kept in touch and grown to be really good friends.

She adores my daughter and comments frequently on how much my daughter has grown in the years with love reacts and emojis; nothing out of the norm, I just took it as her being nice. A couple years back, I admitted my crush to her as I feel we're mature enough to be embarrassed by it or her make fun of it. She took it well but we never pursued anything from it.