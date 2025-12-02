'AITA for kicking my friend out at 2AM after she said I wasted my life by not having kids?'

I got so mad that I asked her to pack her bag and leave. She looked shocked and started crying and said I was overreacting and hormonal, and that she was just being honest like best friends should. It was 2 a.m. She had no car and I had picked her up from the train station, and the next train was not until 6 a.m. She begged to sleep on the couch.

I made up my mind and called her an Uber to a 24 hour diner near the station, paid for it, gave her 60 dollars cash for breakfast, and locked the door behind her. She has been blowing up my phone calling me crazy and heartless, and saying I abandoned her in the middle of the night.