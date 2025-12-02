'AITA for kicking my friend out at 2AM after she said I wasted my life by not having kids?'

I bought my first home last year. It is small and cute, and I paid for it mostly with the money I made from my online jewelry business that finally took off after a decade of hard work. I am childfree by choice, single, have three dogs, travel a lot for work, and I am genuinely happy.
My best friend Maria (29F) and I have known each other since we were 11. She got married at 25 and has two kids, and her life basically revolves around her children, which is great for her. We have always been able to talk about our different paths without judgment until last night.
She and her husband were supposed to stay at my place for the weekend because they needed a break and I have a guest room. Her husband ended up staying home with the kids, so it was just her. She came over and we drank wine, watched TV, and had a normal night.
Around midnight the conversation turned to where we thought we would be at 30 when we were kids. I laughed and said I am basically living my dream. I am debt free, I have a house, a passport full of stamps, I do creative work I love, and I have dogs instead of diapers.
She got quiet and then said, “Honestly, I feel kind of sad for you. You have wasted the most fertile years of your life on just stuff. You are going to wake up at 45 alone and regret it. I just did not have the heart to say it before.”
I was stunned. I asked if she was serious. She doubled down and said, “You are talented and pretty. You could have had everything I have, but you chose dogs and vacations instead of a legacy. It is kind of selfish.”
The vibe in my living room went ice cold. I told her calmly that if my life choices make her sad, that is her problem, not mine, and that I was not going to sit in my own house listening to someone pity me for being happy.
I got so mad that I asked her to pack her bag and leave. She looked shocked and started crying and said I was overreacting and hormonal, and that she was just being honest like best friends should. It was 2 a.m. She had no car and I had picked her up from the train station, and the next train was not until 6 a.m. She begged to sleep on the couch.
I made up my mind and called her an Uber to a 24 hour diner near the station, paid for it, gave her 60 dollars cash for breakfast, and locked the door behind her. She has been blowing up my phone calling me crazy and heartless, and saying I abandoned her in the middle of the night.
She told my mom, and my mom said I should have let her stay and talked it out in the morning because that is what sisters do. We are not related, but my mom sees her as family. A couple of mutual friends are saying I escalated things too fast, but I do not feel bad. My house, my boundaries, my peace. But kicking someone out at 2 a.m. sounds dramatic when I type it out. So, AITA for doing this to my best friend?
softlunaluxe says:
It’s okay to remove toxic energy, even from someone you love. Your happiness and home are valid, and it’s not dramatic to protect them.
Successful_Panic130 says:
Wow, YTA more than her. She should not have been so judgmental, but what kind of friend kicks someone out at 2 AM? That was absolutely ridiculous. You put her in an unsafe situation because you didn’t like what she said.
She shouldn’t have told you you’re wasting your life. You should not have abandoned her at some random diner. Your comments like “dogs over diapers” is very telling. Does she know you think you’re superior?
arseholierthanthou says:
NTA. Anyone who openly uses the word 'fertile' in conversation with regard to humans is a loser. Doubly so when they say it about you to your face.
Affectionate_Ad_3983 says:
ESH. Of course what she said was really hurtful. She projected her own ideals onto you which is very surprising considering the fact you have known each other for 18 years. But dude, you could have let her sleep on the couch and kicked her out in the morning. PS. I do consider most of my longtime friends as family so I don't fault your mom for saying you are like sisters and could at least try to talk it out. But that is just me.