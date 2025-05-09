'I went on date with girl and ended up hitting it off with her friend. Do I hit her up?' UPDATED

She responded that she felt the exact same and would love to. From there, the texting was kinda dry which had me confused - so I texted the girl I originally went out with, saying I appreciate her help but it doesn’t seem like her friend was interested..

It was then that she revealed that it was her guy friend this whole time who’s number she’d given me, they both then said some rather mean things, and they seemed to get great joy out of f#$king with me. I responded, “fair play haha”. That’s that. I shot my shot, nothing else I can do. Not even mad, just surprised people like this exist, especially in the late 20s.