'I went to a group lunch and my total was $18 and was asked to pay $40? I only paid $18. AITA?'

PauseMost3019 wrote:

If this was not discussed prior to the outing, NTA. I have been in this situation before. I told the server, charge me for a,b,c. The rest goes to the group.

Beachinlife1 wrote:

If she loses $22 it's her own fault for deciding to pay the whole thing herself. YOU don't owe her $22. If she has to pay the extra for the people who overspent, again, it's on her for taking over the bill. She can get it from those people. Unless everyone gets the same thing, I am never splitting a check. It's not something we do where I live anyway, everyone gets their own check.