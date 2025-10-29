'AITA for going home without my wife after she berated me in front of her colleagues?'

NickyC96 writes:
My wife attended her company's annual dinner last night. The dinner ended at 10 PM. I work about 20 minutes away from the hotel where her company’s dinner was held, so I agreed to meet her in the lobby when she was done, and we would take the bus home together.
As soon as the dinner ended, she and her colleagues came out of the elevator where I was waiting in the lobby. She didn’t see me, but I saw her from a distance. Naturally, she walked out of the lobby with her colleagues, and that’s when I realized she hadn’t seen me, so I quickly grabbed my things and hurried to catch up with her.
She was already outside when I came up from behind and said, “Hi!” I smiled, happy to see her. She got startled and shouted, “ARE YOU DUMB?!” right in front of her colleagues. I was embarrassed and angry, but I helped carry her laptop bag and walked toward the bus stop with her.
My only response was, “That wasn’t really nice of you to lash out at me in front of your colleagues, and it didn’t sound like you were joking.” We both walked silently to the bus stop.
When the bus arrived, I got on, but she didn’t. I noticed, but I was too upset and disappointed to react. I reached home first. It wasn’t until an hour later that she arrived home. She sent me an apology via text. I still haven’t responded. It has been a day, and we haven’t spoken. I’m still holding on to the embarrassment and anger from the incident. AITA?
For additional context: when the bus arrived, I told her this was the bus we needed to take to get home. I got on, but she chose not to. I didn’t grab her or sneak up on her from behind. I simply walked up to her like anyone else would, genuinely happy to see her, and said, “Hi.”
Ok_Assistance674 says:
NTA. You didn’t do anything wrong by greeting your wife, and her reaction was way out of line, especially in front of coworkers. It’s good that she apologized, but you’re allowed to need some time to cool off. She should understand that respect in public matters just as much as in private.
Substantial-Air3395 says:
NTA does she always treat you so poorly?
Impressive_Moment786 says:
NTA-your wife on the other hand, is in the wrong. Who talks to their partner like that? It doesn't matter if other people are around or not, she shouldn't be talking to you like that. She is the dumb one.
AccordingPop6394 says:
NTA, an apology over text….did she follow up with a verbal one when she got home? How did her colleagues react to that?