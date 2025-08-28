'AITA for going no contact with my dad and siblings for how they treated my sick mom?'

But I was expected to be better and not grieve. I was told I had stolen everyone else’s time with mom. That I was the reason mom was dead. They said I ruined everything. So I moved out and stayed away. Then dad met someone else and married her, and I got s&#t for not meeting “our new mom.”

My siblings were calling her mom from the jump, and everyone slotted her into their lives where mom left. I was called selfish for not doing the same. They said I was ruining the family and the family vibe. That “new mom” was hurt that her oldest son wouldn’t even meet her. I was told over and over how amazing she was and how she took care of them so well and did everything for them.