'AITA for not wanting to raise my ex's affair baby even though my parents want a grand kid?'

She said she doesn't know who the father is because it was a random guy. She said she wanted to keep the baby and that we could raise the baby together. I was in shock and ended the call. I texted her and said we were done. She tried to call back, but I switched my phone off. I was on autopilot for a couple of days and just worked.

Then my boss told me he had a family emergency call from my dad, and I took the call. My parents basically said that Cassie confessed to cheating, but it was a mistake and the baby needs a father. I saw red and told him if he was so worried about the baby, then he could step up and be there. We got into a heated argument, and I ended the call and blocked him.