'I went from school teacher to chairman of the board of a big company for the sake of revenge.' UPDATED

"Why are you wasting your time and money becoming a doctor? You're just going to have children and quit." I was working as a high school teacher when I was contacted by one of my dad's old business partners for one of his companies.

After I asked him about how the company was doing, he told me that my grandfather who was still in control of my father's shares was siphoning money from the company for himself and he was earning way more than he was giving me and my siblings for our education.