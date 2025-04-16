'AITA for going to a wedding without my GF even after she said she would start a fight if I went?'

Now today, months after the discussion, she messages me and says she's upset that she'll be coming through to my place the day of the wedding and basically waiting for me to come home. She admitted that she'll probably end up crying and us having a fight. I argued that if that's the case, why doesn't she just come through to my place the day after?

She's not budging on being upset over being alone on Friday night (which isn't a guarantee, because the wedding starts early and we will probably leave around 5 or 6 pm). Her coming on Saturday isn't an option, as she refuses. I keep telling her I'm not budging on this.