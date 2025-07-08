'AITA for telling my half siblings I will never regret choosing to live with my grandparents over them and their mom?'

But even more than that, they have expressed on a number of occasions that they feel like the courts made the wrong decision and they feel my choice was wrong. They keep looking for me to regret the choice. And they have mentioned several times that their mom has longed for a relationship with me and misses me.

A few times they called their mom my mom. I corrected them and would always make it clear I never considered her my mom. They never understood this and they questioned me on this and I always answered.

Last time we talked they told me they need to hear me say I regret choosing to live with my grandparents over them and their mom. They said it's something that haunted their family for years. And they need to know if I could go back I'd make a different decision.