'AITA for telling my boyfriend he needs to ask me more questions or else I'll walk out.'

"AITA for telling my boyfriend I will happily walk away from a relationship that isn’t serving me?"

Puzzleheaded-Hold566 writes:

I (29F) have known my boyfriend (29M) for a year, and we’ve been together for 10 months. There are a lot of pros to him, but ever since the second date, I have noticed my boyfriend is pretty indifferent about me and my life.

During a 2–3 hour date, he talked the entire time. The two times he asked me a question, he would cut me off and start talking about himself again. This behavior became pretty repetitive throughout the relationship, and I have tried my best to communicate how it bothers and affects me.