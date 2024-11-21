'AITA for not forgiving my ex-best friend because she thought I tried to steal her BF?' UPDATED

It wasn’t surprising that they followed her lead when she turned against me. They were always her friends, not mine. Anna and my ex-classmates then painted me as a villain to the other friends from high school. Ethan didn't do anything to help me because he was manipulated to hate me—his words, not mine.

That’s why I changed my number and deleted all my social media accounts. While no one directly bombarded me with mean messages, I constantly saw posts that seemed to be aimed at me, even though my name was never mentioned.

Ethan only revealed everything to the other friends after his divorce from Anna was finalized. Now, Anna and my ex-classmates are the ones being shunned by the others since two years ago.