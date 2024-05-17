'AITA for refusing to give my 16 year old daughter an allowance because she can earn her own money?'

AITA for not giving my daughter and allowance after her 16th birthday like I promised?

SearchSenior6144 writes:

This is about my middle daughter, Kara. I informed her a few months ago that I would stop giving her an allowance when she turned 16. I did this because she is old enough to earn her own pocket money by getting a job or babysitting for anyone in the family.

It is also good job experience for her to work and really understand getting a paycheck, not to mention learning how to interact with coworkers. Multiple family members have younger children and are always asking for any relatives who can babysit, so there is something quite easy for her to do if she doesn't want to get a part-time job.