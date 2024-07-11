"AITA for refusing to pay for my sister's wedding after she didn't show up to mine?"

NTA. Isn't it rich when someone prioritizes themselves over being their for a close family member, but then uses the whole "family needs to help eachother out when in need" when they want your support?

The thing is that you didn't need her money. You needed your sister to be there to support you and see you get married, and she used work as an excuse. I'm sorry I have 2 brothers I'm super close to and unless my not being at work would result in a death or bomb going off, there's no where else I'd be than at my brothers wedding.