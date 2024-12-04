'AITA for refusing giving up my dog because of my fiance's daughter's allergy?'

WhereWeretheAdults says:

NTA. I agree with Tim. It is time to rethink the wedding. He is not putting his child first over your dog, he is putting his child first over you. As a father, he is entitled to do that. He is not entitled to the "my way or the highway" act.

As a partner, you are free to evaluate if that is the life you want in a marriage. The other way to look at this is to remove the conflict from the picture and look at his actions. He moved in to your home. Now he is unilaterally making demands. That is a red-flag.

lmchatterbox says: