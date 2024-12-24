'AITA for not giving up my front row spot at a concert to a man claiming a disability?'

Here’s the thing: I know this venue is very accommodating for disabled attendees. I actually have friends with disabilities who’ve gone to shows here, and the staff always ensures they get to the front row safely during a designated time frame before it gets too crowded.

Now, I’m a very short person (155 cm/5’1”), and this guy was extremely tall—easily over 5’5”. If I gave him my spot, I wouldn’t be able to see anything at all because he would completely block my view. I honestly would’ve been willing to move if he wasn’t so tall or if I could still see from the second row. However, in this case, I knew I’d lose the view I had waited more than 10 hours for.