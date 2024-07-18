'AITA for refusing to give up my inheritance because my dad wasn't in my life?'

AITA For refusing to give up my inheritance?

Worth-Promise4540 writes:

So, around a year ago, my dad, who I barely know, won a lot of money. I mean a totally life-changing amount. His then-girlfriend became his wife, they bought a few properties, went on vacations, and invested some.

All good, right? Not really, since we live in a country where you cannot write your children out of your will. None of the above-mentioned people has paid much attention to me over the years, until now, that is.

At first, I was so happy for my dad since I knew he had struggled in the past. I was close with my paternal grandmother and her main caregiver (live-in) for 2 out of her last 5 years of life, so she did tell me a lot about him and his life.