'AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding because she takes money from my dad?' UPDATED

I asked my sister who would walk her down the aisle: our mom, uncle, or me? She hesitated to answer but said she'd invite our dad. We argued about that, and I said that if he took one step in there, I'm out.

She said I'm being an a^& for giving her an ultimatum. She can invite the pope if she wants, but I am free not to attend a wedding that makes me unhappy.

OP provided an update:

I decided to inform my mother and uncle about my sister's decision. My uncle was upset; he hadn't expected her to invite him or ask him to walk her down the aisle. He wanted to call my sister, but I advised against it, at least not immediately.