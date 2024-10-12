'AITA because I won’t let friends decide 'who gets me' in their divorce?'

Husband came home and was surprised I was still there. Apparently Jane was going to meet with me and “the girls” but took drugs and passed out. Messing up the plan to tell everyone equally.

I confronted John saying I was friends with him before Jane! Before ANYONE in the group! Not only that he got my husband to LIE to me?! Unacceptable. He said they agreed Jane “could have me” in the divorce so he didn’t know what else to do. She doesn’t have much family and now fewer to no friends.

John knows I’ve lost family members to drug addiction and the lies and hurt that came out of that. Jane has been using drugs, cheating, and hiding it for like 10 years. She admitted to this. John desperately wanted a big family.