'AITA for not letting my pregnant sister move in after her husband kicked her out?'

Material-Stop6956 writes:
So I (28F) live alone in a 2BR apartment that I pay for entirely on my own. I’ve worked my a&# off to get to this point: stable job, decent savings, peace. My sister (32F) is five months pregnant and just blew up her whole life.
She cheated on her husband with some guy from her gym, got caught, and he kicked her out. Now she’s staying with a friend on their couch, and apparently it’s “not working out.” She asked if she could move into my second bedroom "just until the baby comes."
I said no. She cried. Our mom called me cold. My aunt said I was “punishing her for a mistake.” But honestly? I don’t want a pregnant woman bringing stress, drama, and eventually a crying baby into my apartment.
I didn’t sign up to be a co-parent or emotional support system just because she blew up her own life. Plus, she’s always had a thing for playing the victim, and she’s messy. I know she’ll end up staying for way longer than she says.
She even hinted at wanting to “save money” and “get back on her feet here,” which to me sounds like at least a year. I like my quiet life, and I worked hard to build it. Now my whole family is on my case, calling me selfish and heartless. But it’s my apartment, and her decisions got her here. So... AITA for refusing to let my pregnant sister move in?
JackieRogers34810 says:
Why doesn’t your mother or aunt take her in if they care so much? NTA.
OP responded:
Right? Funny how quick they are to call me selfish but won’t open their own doors. If they really believed what they were saying, they’d be the first ones helping her out.
ThatsMyCape says:
NTA- Your sister made choices that have brought her to the point she is. Helping family is wonderful but you do not need to suffer because of her mistakes. What she is asking of you puts a heavy burden on you and signs you up for a long term commitment that changes your entire lifestyle. She needs to get her life together.
OP responded:
Yeah that’s how I feel too. I get that she’s struggling but I worked hard to build a calm life and I’m not willing to throw that away because she made a mess. She’ll figure it out, she just doesn’t want to deal with the uncomfortable parts.