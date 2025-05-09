'AITA for not letting my pregnant sister move in after her husband kicked her out?'

OP responded:

Right? Funny how quick they are to call me selfish but won’t open their own doors. If they really believed what they were saying, they’d be the first ones helping her out.

ThatsMyCape says:

NTA- Your sister made choices that have brought her to the point she is. Helping family is wonderful but you do not need to suffer because of her mistakes. What she is asking of you puts a heavy burden on you and signs you up for a long term commitment that changes your entire lifestyle. She needs to get her life together.

OP responded: