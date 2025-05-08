'I won't let my sister meet my son because of her views on surrogacy. AITA?'

My husband's parents came over two weeks ago, and then my parents came last weekend. Yesterday, my sister texted to ask when she could meet the baby and I told her I didn't particularly want someone around him who was so against his entire existence. I said that if she had it her way, my son wouldn't even be here.

She says I'm being unfair, but I just can't imagine her around my child when she was so adamantly disdainful towards us during his conception and throughout the pregnancy. AITAH?

Edit: MY HUSBAND AND I ARE BOTH MEN. It’s in the first line of the post.