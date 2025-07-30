'AITA for sticking to my boundaries and taking my responsibilities as a musician seriously?'

I reminded her of our earlier conversation, the situation with chronic fatigue, and that we would be busy with rehearsals and final preparations on those days. These include packing vans, ensuring all instruments and tech are set up properly, and organizing our merchandise for the gig.

She reacted negatively, just as I had expected. She asked if we could just hang out in the evenings, or go to museums before rehearsals, even though those are on the opposite end of where we need to be. She also suggested sightseeing or going to the beach, saying it would be relaxing.

I gently but firmly reiterated that we are not available on those dates, and I suggested they consider the dates I had already discussed with my dad: 23 to 29 October. That would give them time to settle in after the flight and allow us to spend time together after the gig.