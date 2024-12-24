'AITA for refusing to give my mom access to my savings account for family emergencies?'

She got really upset, saying I don’t trust her and that I’m being selfish. My dad has stayed out of it, but my older sister (26F) thinks I’m overreacting and should just let mom have access. She even said, “What’s the point of saving if you’re not going to help your family?”

Now, I’m feeling torn. On one hand, I want to help my family, but on the other, I don’t think it’s fair for me to hand over control of my hard-earned money. AITA for refusing to give my mother access to my savings account?

Here are the top rated comments from readers.

792bookcellar says: