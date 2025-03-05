'AITA for not stepping down as a bridesmaid because my BF's masculinity is so fragile?'

DingusZebra writes:
I’ll try to keep this short. I (26F) have been with my boyfriend, Tommy (27M), for 11 months. He’s a really caring guy and has always treated me well. Like any couple, we’ve had small disagreements, but nothing major until now.
For context, my older sister, Kimi (31F), is getting married to her fiancé, Graye (23M), in three months. Graye happens to be the cousin of my ex-boyfriend, Levi (26M). Levi and I dated from freshman year of high school through college until I broke up with him two years ago.
He had developed feelings for his now-girlfriend, Tammie (24F), whom he met in college. The breakup was mutual, and there are no hard feelings—we’re on good terms. I’ve known Levi since I was six, and we were best friends growing up, sharing the same friend group.
Because of that, I spent a lot of time at his house, and his family became like a second family to me. Even after our breakup, his parents, two older sisters, and extended family continued inviting me to family events.
I attended a few, but once Levi told me that Tammie felt uncomfortable with my presence, I started going less out of respect. (This was before I started dating Tommy.) Kimi kept going to family events since she was with Graye.
That said, I still occasionally see Levi at small parties hosted by my best friend, May (25F). She and her boyfriend, Hunter (26M), are still close with Levi, so he’s sometimes there. We don’t really interact much at these events. Tommy has met Levi at these gatherings and has even spoken with him a few times. He never mentioned having an issue with it.
Now onto the problem. Kimi and Graye’s wedding is a small, intimate event with only close friends and family. I’m a bridesmaid, and Levi is a groomsman, which means we’re paired up to walk down the aisle together. I was initially a bit uncomfortable with it, but I love my sister and want to support her, so I put my feelings aside.
Levi’s girlfriend, Tammie, is invited, and she’s totally fine with everything, as the most interaction Levi and I will have is walking together for a few seconds. But Tommy is furious. He now refuses to attend the wedding and has given me an ultimatum—either I step down as a bridesmaid, attend only as a guest, or not go at all.
I, of course, told him no. This is my sister’s wedding, and I want to be there for her. It’s not my fault her fiancé is related to Levi. Tommy lost it. He shouted at me, called me horrible names, accused me of wanting to cheat on him with Levi, then broke some of my things before storming out.
He’s now staying at a friend’s place and refuses to see or talk to me. I’ve never seen him this angry before. I have never given him any reason to think I’d cheat on him, and Levi and I don’t go out of our way to talk to each other. So I have no idea where this is coming from.
After talking to May and my friends about it, word got back to Levi, and he actually offered to step down as a groomsman to avoid drama. I told him not to do that. My family now knows what happened because Levi told Graye, and my parents are furious. Kimi is disgusted by how Tommy treated me. They don’t want him at the wedding anymore.
I’ve tried reaching out to Tommy, but his friend texted me that he doesn’t want to see me. I’m honestly worried about him because this reaction is completely out of character. He’s always been a great boyfriend, but this whole situation is making me question things. So, AITA? My friends and family say I’m not, but I need an outsider’s perspective.
Thank you, everyone, for opening my eyes. I’m gonna ditch Tommy and pack his things. I will be contacting his friend he is staying with to fetch most of his things. Again, thank you. A lot of people are asking why I couldn’t be paired with someone else. My sister and her fiancé chose the pairings based on what felt most comfortable for everyone.
Since Levi and I already know each other well and are on good terms, they thought it would be the least awkward option. It wasn’t done to cause drama—just to make things easier for the bridal party.
I know Levi and I have a long history together; we’ve been through a lot. I still care for him from a distance, but our relationship truly began to break down after we lost our son, who was stillborn.
We were young, and while we stayed together for a few more years, things were never the same. Eventually, Levi developed feelings for someone else (his current girlfriend), and he was honest with me about it before pursuing her. We ended things on mutual terms because, in that moment, I realized I no longer felt the same way either. We simply fell out of love—it happens.
peakpenguins says:
NTA. Well hey, it was nice of him to display all these crazy red flags so you know that you dodged a bullet. It's been 11 months. Just because he managed 11 months of being a great boyfriend doesn't mean that is who he actually is. A man who will call you horrible names and throw a tantrum over something like this is not worth your time. Have fun at the wedding!
SuddenlyPineapple1 says:
His mask fell off. Be thankful OP. Let that guy go. NTA.
Minminjun says:
NTA. Just be thankful it only took 11 months for his true colors to come through. He's showing you how and who he really is. Accept it and drop him. I love paragraphs.