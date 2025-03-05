'AITA for not stepping down as a bridesmaid because my BF's masculinity is so fragile?'

Levi’s girlfriend, Tammie, is invited, and she’s totally fine with everything, as the most interaction Levi and I will have is walking together for a few seconds. But Tommy is furious. He now refuses to attend the wedding and has given me an ultimatum—either I step down as a bridesmaid, attend only as a guest, or not go at all.

I, of course, told him no. This is my sister’s wedding, and I want to be there for her. It’s not my fault her fiancé is related to Levi. Tommy lost it. He shouted at me, called me horrible names, accused me of wanting to cheat on him with Levi, then broke some of my things before storming out.