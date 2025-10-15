"AITA because I won't tell my wife what my son has in savings from my late wife?"

A few weeks ago, my wife said we should put everything on the table and talk about what all five kids have saved so we can plan for their futures more effectively. I told her I was happy to discuss what I have personally saved for my oldest, but I would not be including the money left by his mom. She pushed back and said all the money should be taken into consideration.

I told her we can’t possibly know everything. Our parents could be saving money for the kids’ futures. Her ex or his parents could have money set aside for my step-kids. We can’t know for certain what everyone will have in the end, and it’s only fair to talk about what she and I have control over.