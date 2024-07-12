'AITA for pretty womaning a car dealer into making him think I was too poor to afford a BMW?'

"AITA for purposely dressing down to buy an expensive BMW?"

your-dads-m-dump writes:

I was recently promoted to senior software engineer, so I figured I would treat myself to a BMW M4 Competition. The idea of dressing like a hobo and buying a sports car always seemed so cool to me, as lame as it might be. I work from home, and I was wearing basketball shorts, a baggy white t-shirt, and Crocs.

At the door, my girlfriend realized what I was doing and scowled. She asked me to change, but I told her they'd be happy to take my money no matter what I wore. She just rolled her eyes but didn't say anything.

At the dealership, there were only three salesmen on the floor. Two were busy with customers, and one was doing something on his computer.