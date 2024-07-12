'AITA for pretty womaning a car dealer into making him think I was too poor to afford a BMW?'

your-dads-m-dump writes:
I was recently promoted to senior software engineer, so I figured I would treat myself to a BMW M4 Competition. The idea of dressing like a hobo and buying a sports car always seemed so cool to me, as lame as it might be. I work from home, and I was wearing basketball shorts, a baggy white t-shirt, and Crocs.
At the door, my girlfriend realized what I was doing and scowled. She asked me to change, but I told her they'd be happy to take my money no matter what I wore. She just rolled her eyes but didn't say anything.
At the dealership, there were only three salesmen on the floor. Two were busy with customers, and one was doing something on his computer.
I wanted to ask if they had a test car with the carbon bucket seats option. I approached the boomer-aged guy on his computer. I asked if he had any M models with bucket seats. He glanced up for like half a second and said, "What you see is what you get." Okay then.
I found a demo car on the floor with bucket seats. I went back to the boomer and asked if I could take it for a test drive. He told me one of the other salesmen could help me out. Okay then.
The other salesmen were still busy. I was frustrated, but I obliged. I waited by his desk, and two minutes later, he told me they don't allow test drives of M cars. Which is bulls%^t because I had the option to book it online; I just didn't know if the test car would have bucket seats.
I ended up waiting for one of the other salesmen. He was great—he let me test drive an M2 with bucket seats, and I ordered the M4 through him. At some point, the general manager came out to greet me. I shared with him that I was disappointed with the customer service I got from the boomer salesman. The manager shot him a dirty glare, and the boomer had a stern but concerned look on his face.
On the way home, I was elated about my purchase, but I noticed my girlfriend wasn't as excited. I asked her what was up, and she told me it was a d%&k move to bait the boomer salesman into giving me no attention, then complain to the manager about it. I honestly didn't intend to bait him or make him look bad. I just wanted to dress like a college student while buying an M4. AITA?
Here are the top comments:
LaCroixLimon says:
The post begs the question, who is more arrogant, BMW sellers or drivers?
Joshee86 says:
Just popping in to say this is EXACTLY what I expect from someone that drives a BMW.
BeanBreak says:
"I cosplayed as a poor lol."
GoFast1134 says:
Hopefully, for the rest of us, you ordered the "turn signal" option, but somehow, I doubt it.
What do you think?