'AITA for telling my husband I wouldn’t have married him if I knew then what I know now?'

Surgery is not a viable option at this time so we are just watching it to make sure it doesn’t grow more. But it has caused many long term health issues. I am still unable to work. I go through up and downs but am still in pain every day.

My husband works very hard to provide for us, even though he too has intense mental health issues (OCD & Autism) that make this difficult. We have had to go bankrupt and are living well below the poverty line for our area.

We are also currently possibly facing eviction in the next month due to shortage of income. Financial stress is high. He doesn’t complain about being the sole bread winner. But is growing weary and burnt out.