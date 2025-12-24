'AITA for telling at my SIL that she can follow our rules or get a hotel?'

The fight: The next morning, my wife got up before me and went to sit in the common area. She came back a few minutes later visibly upset. When I asked what happened, she said she had just had a big argument with her sister.

My sister-in-law was about to throw a bag of used kitty litter into the kitchen trash. My wife asked her to take it to the trash chute down the hall since we live in an apartment building. She did not want used litter in the kitchen trash where we eat.

My sister-in-law said it was fine as long as my wife did not touch it. My wife said she did not want it in the kitchen and asked her to take it out. My sister-in-law said she would do it later and placed the bag on the dining room floor.