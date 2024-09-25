'I’d rather be divorced than have my mother-in-law living with us.' AITA?

"AITA for saying I’d rather be divorced than to have mother-in-law living with us?"

So my husband is military and we have a 2 year old together. We have the opportunity to possibly be near our hometown next year. My MIL is wanting to live with us and basically go wherever we go. I could not tell you why because her house is completely paid off and she only has the basic utilities to pay for.

Her and my husband don’t get a long for more than 30 minutes at a time it seems. She said she was thinking of the future and wanted to discuss this with us more the next time we go back to our hometown. My husband thinks this could be a great idea because she would be able to have a relationship with our son and could watch him so I can go back to work.