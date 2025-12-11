"AITA if I ask my wife to stop sending food back so often at restaurants?"

It seems like between 1/4-1/3 of the time we go somewhere, she sends something back to be remade. In her defense, she is never rude about it and always both thankful and grateful to the staff.

Now don't get me wrong, I'll send something back if it's burnt or wrong, but I feel like most of the times she sends it back for things that I personally wouldn't and I'm forced to either wait for my food to get cold or eat alone then wait for her to eat. Here's a few examples of reasons she's asked for her food to be remade in recent memory.

1) Hamburger wasn't seasoned enough. 2) Fries weren't as crispy as normal

3) Less sauce on her pasta than normal. 4) Not enough cheese on her cheesesteak.