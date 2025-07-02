'AITA if I break up with my boyfriend for ruining my attorney swearing-in moment?'

He had lost signal. About 3 seconds after the call ended, it was my turn to do the oath. I was already mad because he was going to miss the moment I had waited so long for. But, then it got worse.

He began to call me repeatedly IN THE MIDDLE OF MY OATH. Every time the call would come in, it would ring on my computer, distracting not only me but also the judge administering the oath. I would quickly ignore the call but then another would go through.

He called about 6 times, which covered the entire oath. I’m extremely upset. After everything I had gone through to get to that point and everything I was still going through just for that to happen. Not only did he miss it but he ruined it.