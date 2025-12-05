'AITA if don't attend a funeral?'

I was asked if I was attending the funeral by my manager, and had mentioned that since I did not know this coworker, and although offer my condolences, I would not be attending - I also mentioned I have plans and the drive would make time tight. I was guilted in saying that I should be going and that everyone else is going, and it's a show of support for his family.

As much as I understand this, I do not know this man, I've never met anyone in his family, and I've spoken to him maybe a few short times on teams, and I have a young daughter that I promised to spend this time with.