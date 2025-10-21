"AITA if I don’t mention the cameras to the babysitter?"

My husband and I just hired a babysitter for our children. It's our first time with a regular babysitter. She's great, the best choice for our family. We have cameras in the house, one in the living room, one in the corridor and also a ring camera.

There are none elsewhere. We got robbed years ago by a friend, we had them every since. I was checking the cameras and noticed that the babysitter would go into all the rooms as soon as we left. She wasn't walking out with our stuff, but kinda looking around. I wasn't sure what she was doing in there for those 10-20 sec, I thought it was weird.