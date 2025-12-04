'AITA if my friend's dog is more important to me than my BF?'

Since we hadn't fought before, I wasn't anticipating how emotional he would get. He said he felt like he wasn't a priority. When he said that I felt very irritated, like I was talking to a child. He then said "what's more important to you, me or your friend's dog?" I immediately said the dog, just to annoy him.

He said if that's how I felt we should break up. I said I was okay with that if that's what he wants. He said it is and he left. I am not upset about the breakup exactly. I am upset with myself for my behavior though. Of course a person is more important to me than an animal. It was a witchy thing to say. Do I owe him an apology for that, or should I let sleeping dogs lie and forget the whole thing?