'If her mother is going to dictate what I wear for my wedding, then I don’t wanna get married. AITA?' PICS

"If her mother is going to dictate what I wear for my wedding, then I don’t wanna get married. AITA?"

Her mother who is somewhat well to do is paying for a lot of things, including her dress, catering, alcohol many other stuff and her father, who is divorced from her mother is paying for the venue. My family is paying for the rehearsal dinner and my dad is paying for the honeymoon trip.

Her mother who is a bit of a control freak has made her mission to choose what everyone should wear. She chose my fiancee dress even though she had wanted a different one. She chose the colors for the groomsmen and bridesmaids. She is even trying to dictate what color my family should wear.

Before even she got involved, I had decided to get married in a brown double breasted suit that I would get custom-made for me specifically. I already got everything set up and I have already chosen my bespoke tailor.