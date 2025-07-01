'AITA if I ask my employee if she’s pregnant? I've noticed some changes.' UPDATED

I own a small cafe, and only have one employee. She was recommended by a frequent customer (her husband) when I posted the listing. I interviewed multiple people, and she was not only the nicest one but genuinely the best candidate.
She'd been a stay-at-home mom for 11 years for three kids and said that she felt it was more important for her to be there with them than working, and I cant and don't fault her for that at all. She shows up, she works, she does everything and more that I need her to do. I have zero complaints about her as an employee.
However over the last four months I've noticed some changes. Number 1, she is TINY. And when I say tiny, I mean that. This girl probably weighs 100 lbs soaking wet. And she's never worn tight fitting shirts. But her shirts are starting to fit tighter ONLY in the stomach area. And it doesn't take staring to notice.
Number two, she used to only take her food to go at the end of the day. Now she'll ask me to cook it earlier (not an issue, she can ask whenever she wants) but she eats at least half of it immediately. She's never done that before, even if she got it before she left.
Number three, her husband has come in a few times and also her father and asked her things along the lines of how she's feeling, and I've overheard her talking about a doctors appointment multiple times.
Now we live in a right to fire state, so after talking to my wife I get why she might be worried to tell me in the case I might do so. But I don't want to, and I won't. But I'll admit I'd be a liar if I said I wasn’t a bit worried she'll have the baby and not come back to work when she's the only one there to help me out. So, would I be an AH/ way out of line for asking her if she's having a baby?
[deleted] wrote:
*Yes, YTA for sure. 1) she has every right to privacy and you have no right to ask. If she’s choosing not to share (assuming there is anything to share in the first place) there may be a good reason for it, medical or otherwise or maybe she just doesn’t feel it’s a necessary conversation to have with her employer because she is not required to do so.
2) I’m not going to assume anything about state employment laws where you are, but even if you follow them and can legally terminate her because you ‘think she might’ be pregnant…YTA. Also you run a cafe, not a surgical team. Hire someone part time so you feel more comfortable. Sheesh.
OP responded:
I do not intend to fire her at all. I just need to make arrangements for whatever amount of time she needs off, if she’d like to come back. We haven’t been open even a year. And our space is limited. 3+ employees will be trampling on each other in our cooking area.
Upbeat-Bid-1602 wrote:
YTA. Right to fire equals right to quit. Did she sign a contract? Are you offering her benefits? Health insurance? Retirement? You fully admit that you could fire her for being pregnant if you wanted to but somehow you're the victim because she might quit and you'd have to -gasp- find another employee. It's a job at a cafe. It's none of your business if she's pregnant and she doesn't owe you anything.
OP responded:
I do not mean to imply I’m a victim at all, don’t hear what I’m not saying. I’m concerned that not only she could be worried about it when it won’t happen, but also that if she decides not to come bank. My wife is the one who pointed out that she could be worried for that reason. And we are a small business. It is only the employee and I every day, so with it being only us, there are no benefits.
However, any time she needs to be off, she gets off and I can usually find a family member who can help out for the day. But that’s harder to do when it’s all the time, which is my only worry. I will not fire her. She can work until she has the baby if she is having one, and if she decides to stay home with that one as well, then that’s fine and up to her and her husband.
But if I need to hire new help by a certain point, I would also like to know that, too. Because at this point even the people that were helping out before can’t help out like she does. So I’d like to have the time to train someone. It’s just the two of us, so that would be helpful.
UnbutteredToast42 wrote:
The only reason to ask if someone is pregnant is if they are experiencing a medical emergency and it may be relevant information for the 911 operator to know.
Kirste29 wrote:
I would avoid the pregnancy question completely and have a conversation with her about how you totally understand if plans change as a mom and family comes first blah blah blah.
But then I would add in that you would kindly request just so you aren’t totally on your own, that if she senses big changes ahead or a desire to return to family life she lets you know so many months/weeks in advance so you can make arrangements.
If you bring up a pregnancy she has been hiding from you she might get defensive. Or worse she’s not pregnant just fat or even worse has cancer(or something) and there is no recovering from that.
She is pregnant. I did not ask her. Her husband told me and said he's been telling her she needed to tell me but he said she wasn’t sure about how much time to ask off for, if I'd think she wasn't coming back, or if I'd need help and nobody else could help. Because the job has become important to her so she kept putting it off.
He said her plan was to come back after 2 weeks but he (these are his words before everyone comes for my head again) said that he wasn’t going to let her at that point. Which I fully understand.
From there I decided I should save all the tips that would be hers and give them to her, so that is what I'm going to do just so she's not completely out of pay, and she's honestly earned it. She truly is a great employee and I'm happy for her and her husband and their family.
LenaListensLoud wrote:
You acted like the boss she desperately needed and that’s worth more than any policy or contract. Stay the course and support her openly because loyalty is born when people feel seen and valued and she will repay that tenfold when she returns.
OP responded:
I honestly couldn’t ask for a better employee than her. I’m glad she plans to come back when she’s had the time she feels (or I guess her husband according to what he said, feels) she needs to come back to work.
marcaygol wrote:
I love how in your original post you got downvoted for saying that she has her job guaranteed if she decides to come back.
OP responded:
I know. I probably could have phrased my post better somehow but it seemed like everybody missed that part.
Jarvis-Kitty wrote:
Do you have a lot of regular customers who know her and will miss her? Maybe you could ask if she minds (once the baby is born) if you let people know why she’s off work for a while? And perhaps have a dedicated tip jar for “(employee’s) new baby fund” so her regular customers can contribute if they like? Or offer to share her registry link with regulars?
Whole_Ad3374 wrote:
I second this! This is such a great idea. If I was a customer I would 100% chuck in a few extra tips if a employee I saw often was having a baby.
OP responded:
Oh they will definitely miss her. I won’t be recognizing their voices on the phone immediately or their phone numbers on the caller ID, or just knowing what they want to drink and having it ready without them specifying it or any extra sauces they want without them telling me. This is a good idea, thank you!