"AITA if I change my wedding RSVP after having a plus-one rescinded?"

I have a friend from college that is getting married in 2 1/2 weeks. I got the invitation for the wedding a week ago, and the invite had a QR code which brought you to their wedding website on the knot.

The wedding is on a Friday, is very last minute, and I will have to take time off of work to attend. I am friends with the Bride from college, and we have one mutual friend who is also invited. The mutual friend that we share, however, is unable to attend the wedding so I will not know anyone at the event aside from the bride.