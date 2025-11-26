'AITA if I cut off a 14-year-long friendship?'

She's big into healthy eating, and so likes vegan and East Asian-inspired foods. She liked to bond over cooking but she will literally pull out sesame oil or almond extract and I have to catch it before she uses it. I ALWAYS remind her of my allergies, but it's a 50/50 if she catches herself before using something I can't eat.

If we're at my place, there are questions like, "Can we add macadamia nuts to the cookies?" This isn't every time, but I feel like it should be ZERO times. I know that people who don't have allergies can have a hard time understanding how scary they are, but after FOURTEEN YEARS it's really disconcerting that she cannot remember what will literally kill me.