"AITA if I disinherit my estranged daughter?"

10 years ago I found out that my wife of 30 years and the mother of my two children was cheating on me for over a year and a half by the time I found out, and what hurt more than that is that my then 17 year old daughter fully knew about it from the very beginning and said absolutely nothing to me about it, because her mom “deserved better."

And after the divorce I never saw her again because she was already 18 so there was no custody battle and my older son was 25 at the time and he had no idea about it as well and he was so upset and angry about it he cut them off and has no contact with either of them.