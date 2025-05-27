'AITA if I don’t change the name of my unborn baby after my sister gave her baby the same name?'

Now what you both need to think about is the future of the kids. How often they will meet (I guess very, because they'll be around the same age), if this will be uncomfortable etc.

The main thing to consider is if either of you want to die on this hill. You both could choose another name or you both could choose the same, either way keep the kids' well-being in focus. If you two will build resentment over this and it ruins your relationship, think about whether it's worth it or not.

Try to talk this through with her calmly if you can, don't be accusatory or attacking, just ask her what in her opinion you both should do and if she thinks it would be acceptable for both kids to have that same name and differentiate with nicknames or a second name.

KS1KAS said: