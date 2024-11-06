'AITA if I don't go to my sister's wedding?' 'We have the money, but it would have to come from our emergency fund.'

"AITA if I don't go to my sister's wedding?"

My (36M) sister (33F) is getting married in March. She's having a destination wedding in Mexico, and we have to RSVP/reserve our resort booking by early December. I looked into the stay and airfare, and it would be 5-6 grand (not counting having to get passports, clothes, etc...) for me and my husband to go.

This is uncomfortably expensive for us. We have the money, but it would have to come from our emergency fund, and it would take us a while to save that much money again. I mentioned how expensive this feels to my mother, and she made it clear that she expects us to be there.