'AITA if I get a tattoo my husband doesn't approve of?'

He currently has a couple of isopod species that are doing well- one of which is the specific isopod species I was going to get tattooed. The reason he said he doesn't want me to get the tattoo is because if these isopods end up dying, seeing one tattooed on me will remind him of his failures.

I was so excited about this because I thought it would be a cute tattoo that would remind me of him because we both share a love of this species and they're very pretty and cute. But he shot me down so fast about it, I just left his room dejected, telling him I guess I would just cancel my inquiry with the artist. Now he's locked himself in his room.