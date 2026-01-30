'AITA if I go on a mom strike?'

What I ask of the kids regularly is pretty minimal. Put things back where they belong, sweep and mop, take out trash, feed and water the animals, and wipe counters. I believe that if I cook, I shouldn’t have to clean afterward, especially since I’m exhausted. I’m not a messy cook and I clean as I go, even loading dishes if the dishwasher is available.

All five of us have ADHD, some medicated and some not, so reminders are constant and things often don’t get done unless I get mad. I’ve tried charts, rotating schedules, timers, you name it. We’re not filthy or overly clean, just somewhere in the middle.